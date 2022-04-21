Liquid Packaging Carton Market 2021 Segmentation, Future Business Strategy and Forecast by 2030 | ADAM PACK SA, BILLERUDKORSNaS AB, FERD

Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market is valued at approximately USD 16424.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Liquid Packaging Carton is basically used for the safe transportation and storage of liquid products.
It includes brick liquid carton, shaped liquid carton and gable top carton etc. The increasing population coupled with changing lifestyles has led to the adoption of Liquid Packaging Carton across the forecast period.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/liquid-packaging-carton-market/QI037
For Instance: according to The World Bank in 2020, the total global population reached 7.762 billion that was about 7.683 billion in 2019. China is the leading country with 1.44 billion population followed by India in 2020. Rising stringent policies on plastic packaging materials enhance the market growth of liquid packaging cartons. Also, with the increasing innovation in liquid packaging., the adoption & demand for Liquid Packaging Carton is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, threat of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The geographical regions considered for the global Liquid Packaging Carton market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging, increasing consumption of liquids etc. Whereas, Europe is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, increasing public awareness and stringent laws towards eco-friendly packaging would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Liquid Packaging Carton market across Europe region.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/liquid-packaging-carton-market/QI037
Major market players included in this report are:
ADAM PACK SA
BILLERUDKORSNaS AB
FERD
GREATVIEW ASEPTIC PACKAGING CO., LTD
LIQUI-BOX
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD
ONEX CORPORATION
REYNOLDS
SMURFIT KAPPA
TETRA LAVAL INTERNATIONAL S.A
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Carton:
Brick Liquid Cartons
Shaped Liquid Cartons
Gable Top Cartons
By Shelf Life:
Long Shelf-Life Cartons
Short Shelf-Life Cartons
By End-User:
Liquid Dairy Products
Non-carbonated Soft Drinks
Liquid Foods
Alcoholic Beverages
Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/liquid-packaging-carton-market/QI037
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Companies Mentioned
ADAM PACK SA
BILLERUDKORSNaS AB
FERD
GREATVIEW ASEPTIC PACKAGING CO., LTD
LIQUI-BOX
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD
ONEX CORPORATION
REYNOLDS
SMURFIT KAPPA
TETRA LAVAL INTERNATIONAL S.A
Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/liquid-packaging-carton-market/QI037
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.quadintel.com/