Corrugated Bulk Bins Market 2021 Technological Strategies, Business Advancements and Top-Vendor Landscape to 2030 | International Paper, Greif, Mondi, WestRock

Global Corrugated Bulk Bins Market is valued at approximately USD 11.6 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Corrugated Bulk bins are the boxes that are created by using wood pulp, these bins can be recycled that helps in lessening solid waste disposal worldwide.
Nowadays, manufacturers are highly adopting corrugated materials instead of conventional materials owing to the better characteristics of the material. Additionally, corrugated bulk bins offer several features such as better safety, improved durability, logistical convenience, higher sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced strength.
Therefore, recyclability of corrugated bulk bins, the growing need for bulk packaging majorly across the chemical industry, as well as high optimization in the pack size and better availability of the printable space for brand recognition are accelerating the market demand around the world. For instance, according to the International Council of Chemical Association (ICCA), in 2017, for R&D the chemical industry has invested nearly USD 51 billion and the production is likely to rise by 2.7% from 2018 as per the BASF. However, the availability of low-cost alternatives and stringent packaging regulations impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, increasing globalization and international trade activities are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Corrugated Bulk Bins market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating demand for convenience and ready-to-eat packaged food products, coupled with the increasing number of the working population. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the rapid industrialization, and potential growth of the industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food, and chemical would create lucrative growth prospects for the Corrugated Bulk Bins market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
International Paper Company
Greif Inc.
Mondi
WestRock Company
Supack Industries Pvt. Ltd
Sonoco Products Company
Elite Packaging
Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd
Packaging Corporation of America
B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Pallet Packs
Hinged
Totes
Others (crates, skid boxes, and cargo boxes)
By Load Capacity
Below 1000 KG
1000-1500 KG
More Than 1500 KG
By Format
Single wall
Double wall
Tripple wall
Others (Four walls and above till 8 walls)
By Application
Food & beverage
Automotive
Pharmaceutical
Chemical
Oil & Lubricant
Building & Construction
Others (rubber & plastic, agricultural, and metal fabrication)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Corrugated Bulk Bins Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
