Maleic Anhydride Market 2021 Technological Strategies and Top-Vendor Landscape to 2030 | Ningbo Jiangning Chemical, Huntsman Corporation, Changzhou Yabang Chemical

Global Maleic Anhydride Market is valued at approximately USD 2.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Maleic anhydride is a cyclic dicarboxylic anhydride that is the cyclic anhydride of maleic acid.

It has a role as an allergen. It is a cyclic dicarboxylic anhydride and a member of furans. The rising automotive industry, growing construction and wind energy sector has led to the adoption of Maleic Anhydride across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per the IBEF, Domestic automobiles production increased at 2.36% CAGR between FY16-20 with 26.36 million vehicles being manufactured in the country in FY20. Overall, domestic automobiles sales increased at 1.29% CAGR between FY16-FY20 with 21.55 million vehicles being sold in FY20. Also, with the commercialization of bio-based maleic anhydride, the adoption & demand for Maleic Anhydride is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, increasing battery price parity impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Maleic Anhydride market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to being the world leader in chemical production, automotive and building & construction. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rise in automotive production would create lucrative growth prospects for the Maleic Anhydride market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ningbo Jiangning Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Polynt-Reichhold Group (Italy)

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

LANXESS AG(Germany)

Gulf Advanced Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (Saudi Arabia)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw material:

n-butane

Benzene

By Application:

UPR

1,4-BDO

Lubricating Oil Additives

Copolymers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Maleic Anhydride Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

