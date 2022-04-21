Polyolefin Pipes Market 2021 Research by Top Segmentation, Industry Growth, Regional Analysis and Forecast by 2030 | Nan Ya Plastics, AGRU, GF Piping Systems

Global Polyolefin Pipes Market is valued at approximately USD 17.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Polyolefin (PO) pipelines are well known to utility companies throughout the world where they are used for water and gas distribution, and for sewage and wastewater disposal.

Sprinkler and drip irrigation provide good growth potential, increasing usage of engineered PO in manufacturing pipes has led to the adoption of Polyolefin Pipes across the forecast period. For Instance: As per the government of India, it has initiated to set up 4700 poly houses and 2150 drip irrigation or sprinklers units in the next four years for which Rs 111.19 crore sension.

The scheme would help in promoting poly house farming in the hill States. Also, with the growing need for PO pipes for communication and cooking gas supplies, the adoption & demand for Polyolefin Pipes is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, rising concerns pertaining to plastic disposal impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Polyolefin Pipes market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the adaptability of modern farming techniques. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as low cost of raw materials as well as their ease of availability would create lucrative growth prospects for the Polyolefin Pipes market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

AGRU (Austria)

GF Piping Systems (Switzerland)

Advanced Drainage Systems (US)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US)

JM Eagle (US)

Aliaxis (Belgium)

Radius Systems (UK)

Prinsco (US)

Polyplastic Group (Russia)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

PE

PP

Plastomer

Others

By Application:

Irrigation

Potable & Plumbing

Wastewater Drainage

Power & Communication

Industrial Application

Chemical Transportation

Others

By End-Use:

Building & Construction

Agriculture

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Polyolefin Pipes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

