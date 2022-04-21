Medical Packaging Films Market 2021 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030 | Berry Global Group, PolyCine, 3M, Wipak Group

Global Medical Packaging Films Market is valued at approximately USD 6.16 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.87% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Medical packaging films are the constituents that are used in the process of pharmaceutical packaging.

This packaging is designed to safeguard the goods that are ultimately consumed by the population. This packaging offers a layer that protects products from external factors and severe environmental conditions. The medical packaging films are gaining huge traction as it presents several properties such as it is resistant to chemicals, have better performance, and have high transparency, along with this are easy to open, carry, store, and reseal.

Thereby, the rising demand for Bi-Axially oriented films and bioplastic materials, coupled with the growing incidences of chronic diseases are the factors that augment the market demand across the globe. For instance, in September 2018, Amcor Limited invested USD 25 million for enhancing its Madison manufacturing facility. These packaging solutions for products ranging from food to medical devices, increase capacity, boost quality, and lessen waste along with advancing technology. Thereby, the increasing investment for product development is further stimulating the market demand in the approaching years. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials, and stringent government norms impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, an increase in demand for the adoption of sustainable & environmentally-friendly packaging are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Medical Packaging Films market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strong industrial base and presence of key manufacturers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the growing demand for medical packaging films majorly from the highly populated nations like India and China, as well as improving healthcare services would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical Packaging Films market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Berry Global Group

PolyCine

3M Company

Wipak Group

Amcor

Weigao Group

Covestro AG

Glenroy

DuPont

Renolit SE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Thermoformable Film

High Barrier Film

Metallized Film

Others

By Material

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

Others

By Application

Bag

Tube

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Medical Packaging Films Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

