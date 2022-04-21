Solid Sulphur Market 2021 Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trend and Forecast by 2030 | Enersul Limited Partnership, Abu Dhabi National Oil, Marathon Petroleum

Global Solid Sulphur Market is valued at approximately USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Solid Sulphur is a tasteless, odorless, brittle solid that is pale yellow in color, a poor conductor of electricity, and insoluble in water.

It is cast into convenient cylindrical sizes, its uses include chemical manufacturing, burnt for curing, fumigating, and preserving or bleaching effects. The high demand for sulphur in the agriculture sector for fertilizers, sustainable demand for sulphuric acid in the oil industry has led to the adoption of Solid Sulphur across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per the Journal of Urgent Care Medicine in 2017, the Hospital Corporation of America has announced a plan for the expansion of Solid Sulphur in an effort to build patient access points in its 14 major markets. Also, the Corporation used a portion of its effort, $2.9 billion capital budget in 2017 to increase urgent care locations from 72 to 120 by the year-end. Also, with the rise in demand for chemical processing of rubber, the adoption & demand for Solid Sulphur is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of extraction of Sulphur impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Solid Sulphur market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of the fertilizer industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing demand from fertilizers and chemical processing applications would create lucrative growth prospects for the Solid Sulphur market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Enersul Limited Partnership

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (UAE)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (US)

Qatar Petroleum (Qatar)

Gazprom (Russia)

Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia)

Chemtrade Logistics (Canada)

REPSO

Valero Energy Corporation

Motiva Enterprises LLC.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Manufacturing:

Frasch Process

Claus Process

By Application:

Fertilizer

Chemical Processing

Metal Manufacturing

Rubber Processing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Solid Sulphur Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

