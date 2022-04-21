Polyisobutylene Market 2021 Growth by Opportunities, Application, Current Trend and Forecast by 2030 | BASF SE, Daelim, TPC Group

Global Polyisobutylene Market is valued at approximately USD 1.87 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.0 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Polyisobutylene is basically a rubber which possesses high resistance to oxidative and thermal degradation.

It is chemically inert and impermeable to water vapor or gas. Polyisobutylene is used as modifier in different types of sealants and adhesives. Rising investment in automotive industry push the market growth of global polyisobutylene. For Instance, according to India brand equity foundation, in 2021, Indian automobiles exports is estimated to stood at 1,419,430 units.

It states that the total production volume of three wheelers two wheelers and quadricycles reached to 1,693,639 units. According to International energy agency (IEA), the sales of electric cars topped globally by 2.1 million in 2019. Technological innovation such as electrification, tubeless tires etc. are expanding significantly which enhances the market growth of polyisobutylene. Growing demand and adoption for lubricant additives enhances the market growth of polyisobutylene. However, Strict environmental laws impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, growth of telecommunication industry is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global Polyisobutylene Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction and cosmetics. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as use of polyisobutylene in sealant formulations, as hot melt sealants in double glazed windows, and the increasing investment in construction industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Polyisobutylene Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

Daelim Co., Ltd.

TPC Group

INEOS

Kothari Petrochemicals

Braskem

Lubrizol

ENEOS Corporation

Zhejiang Shunda New Material Co., Ltd.

Shandong Hongrui New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Outlook:

High Molecular Weight

Medium Molecular Weight

Low Molecular Weight

By Application Outlook :

Adhesives & Sealants

Automotive Rubber Components

Fuel Additives

Lubricant Additives

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Polyisobutylene Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

