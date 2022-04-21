Flexible Plastic Pouches Market Size, Share, Demand, Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2030 | Sealed Air, Mondi, Sonoco Products

Global Flexible Plastic Pouches Market is valued at approximately USD 50.42 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Flexible plastic pouches are single-use bags that are manufactured by the usage of plastic.

These bags are majorly used for packaging all types of products from snack foods to industrial liquids. These pouches are gaining huge traction for food packaging as they are environmentally friendly, and resalable, along with economical in comparison to the metal, glass, and cardboard containers.

Accordingly, the growth of the food & beverage sector, rising applications of flexible plastic pouches across the various end-use industries, along with increasing e-commerce trading activity and rapid industrialization is augmenting the market growth. For instance, as per the Food Export Association, Japan is the third-largest packaged food market globally, subsequent to the US and China. In 2019, the packaged food industry in Japan is accounted for USD 182.1 billion, with a growth rate of approximately 3.3% and USD 5.7 billion since 2015. However, stringent government regulations and the availability of substitutes impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the growing trend of using pouches in alcohol packaging is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Flexible Plastic Pouches market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing disposable income of the population majorly across India and China, and escalating population. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the increasing consumer expenditure owing to the growth of the working population and rising demand for the packed food would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flexible Plastic Pouches market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sealed Air Corp.

Mondi

Sonoco Products Company

Amcor Plc

Constantia Flexibles

Smurfit Kappa

Berry Global Inc.

Huhtamaki

Gogllio SpA

ProAmpac

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others (PVC, EVOH, and polyamide)

By Type

Flat Pouches

Stand-up Pouches

By Application

Food

Beverage

Others (personal care & homecare, healthcare, oil & lubricants, auto glass wipes, agricultural products, lawn & garden products, and paints)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

