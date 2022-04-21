Tobacco Packaging Market Size, Share, Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook 2021-2030 | British American Tobacco, Philip Morris International, Ardagh Group

Global Tobacco Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 15.64 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Tobacco packaging is the different types of packaging constituents that are designed to protect tobacco products from external factors or further environmental factors.

This packaging increases shelf-life and maintains the freshness of the product during transportations through severe circumstances. The tobacco packaging industry involves the packaging of smokeless tobacco, cigarettes, dissolvable tobacco, shishas, and dried tobacco leaves used for making bidis.

The population is more likely to be inclined towards the adoption of these tobacco and cigarettes owing to the stressful lifestyles, coupled with the increasing disposable income and equality laws also promoted smoking amongst women, thus, in turn, propels the market growth across the globe. For instance, according to Statista, in 2020, smoking tobacco was accounted for USD 54.57 billion and is anticipated to reach USD 63.87 billion by 2025. However, growing public awareness regarding the impacts of consuming tobacco impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, technological advancements have promoted innovative packaging which is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Tobacco Packaging market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high population exhibits the presence of a huge consumer base, and the growing number of tobacco traders. Whereas, Middle East and Africa are anticipated to exhibit a steady growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the increasing consumption of the smoking a variety of cigarettes, as well as the rising trend of smoking among women, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tobacco Packaging market across Middle East and Africa region.

Major market players included in this report are:

British American Tobacco

Philip Morris International Inc.

Ardagh Group

Innovia Films

ITC

Mondi Group

Amcor Ltd.

WestRock

Altria Group

Reynolds American Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Primary

Secondary

Bulk

By Material

Paper

Paper boxes

Plastic

Jute

Others

By End-use

Smoking tobacco

Smokeless tobacco

Raw tobacco

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Tobacco Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

