Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Size, Share Forecast Period 2021-2030 | Dow Chemical, Marrone Bio Innovation, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Syngenta

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market is valued at approximately USD 15 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control is a natural enemy of insect pests, also known as biological control agents, include predators, parasitoids, pathogens, and competitors.

Biological control agents of plant diseases are most often referred to as antagonists. Biological control agents of weeds include seed predators, herbivores and plant pathogens. The rising investment in sustainable agriculture, mergers & acquisition between market players for product innovation has led to the adoption of Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control across the forecast period.

For Instance: As per the US SIF, an organization that follows sustainable investing, said the $17 trillion invested in ESG issues, money managers said they devoted $2.38 trillion to sustainable agriculture while institutional investors devoted $2.18 trillion to the theme. Also, with the growing awareness of adverse effects of chemical pesticides, the adoption & demand for Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the adopters of organic farming that is integrated with Agri natural enemy pest control products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increase in the frequency of disturbances and modifications of the habitat would create lucrative growth prospects for the Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dow Chemical

Marrone Bio Innovation

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Syngenta

Koppert B.V.

BASF Agricultural Specialities

AlphaBio Control

Bayer,

Koppert B.V.

Isagro S.P.A

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Ant Control

Beetle Control

Bird Control

Insects Control

Mosquitoes and Flies Control

Rat and Rodent Control

By Control Agent:

Predators

Parasitoids

Pathogens

Bacteria

Fungi

Oomycota

Competitors

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

