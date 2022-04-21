Biostimulants Market Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Outlook by – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2030 | Biovert S.L, BASF SE, UPL, Valagro S.P.A

Global Biostimulants market is valued at approximately USD 2.86 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.00% over the forecast period 2021-2027. A plant biostimulant is any substance or microorganism applied to plants with the aim to enhance nutrition efficiency, abiotic stress tolerance and/or crop quality traits, regardless of its nutrient content.

Increase in investment in the sustainable agriculture sector, increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of organic foods has led to the adoption of Biostimulants across the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/biostimulants-market/QI037

For Instance: The organic food segment in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during 2015-25 and is estimated to reach Rs. 75,000 crore (US$ 10.73 billion) by 2025 from Rs. 2,700 crore (US$ 386.32 million) in 2015. Also, with the ongoing technological enhancements, the adoption & demand for Biostimulants is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, Commercialization of low-quality biostimulant products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Global Biostimulants market is segmented on the basis of geographical region as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is among the fastest-developing regions due to the growing importance of a sustainable agriculture approach and increasing development of new innovative products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as presence of emerging economies, increase in seed treatment activities would create profitable growth prospects for the Biostimulants market across Asia-Pacific region.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/biostimulants-market/QI037

Major market players included in this report are:

Biovert S.L (Spain)

BASF SE (Germany)

UPL (India)

Valagro S.P.A (Italy)

Gowan Group (US)

FMC Corporation (US)

ILSA S.p.A (Italy)

Rallis India Limited (India)

Haifa Group (Israel)

Adama Ltd. (Israel)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Application within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Rental Crop Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Turfs & Ornamentals

Others (forage and plantation crops)

By Application:

Foliar

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

By Active ingredients:

Humic Substances

Humic Acid

Fulvic Acid

Seaweed Extracts

Microbial Amendments

Amino Acids

Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/biostimulants-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Biostimulants Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Biovert S.L (Spain)

BASF SE (Germany)

UPL (India)

Valagro S.P.A (Italy)

Gowan Group (US)

FMC Corporation (US)

ILSA S.p.A (Italy)

Rallis India Limited (India)

Haifa Group (Israel)

Adama Ltd. (Israel)

Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/biostimulants-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/