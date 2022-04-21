Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2030

The Hand Sanitizer Market size was US$ $ billion in 2020. The keyword market is forecast to reach the value of US$ $ billion by 2027 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of $% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Shifting consumer inclination towards convenient hygiene products is a key factor driving the demand for hand sanitizer. Also, the growing demand for health and wellness products on account of the rising rate of infectious diseases have widened the scope of the market.

The outbreak of fatal diseases has driven consumers to take up several preventive measures, such as the increased usage of hand sanitizers. The sales of hand sanitizers have increased around the world due to the Corona virus outbreak in 2020.

Growing awareness regarding hand hygiene is gaining influence on account of being an important step to restrict the occurrence of nosocomial infections. Hence, hand hygiene forms the essential element of personal care, thereby driving the demand of hand sanitizers. Besides, the government promotes the practice of hand care products to increase awareness as well as avoid health issues among consumers. For example, the WHO and FDA have taken initiatives to make people aware of hand hygiene and the risks linked with not maintaining the hygiene of hands.

Moreover, the growing influence of social media and online advertisements has made people aware of recent trends of personal care and hygiene, which is expediting the usage of hand sanitizers among consumers. This enables people to get exposed to information regarding cleansers and healthy lifestyles. Chief companies such as Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Hindustan Unilever are also leading the consumers with their initiatives on spreading awareness about basic hand hygiene.

Hand sanitizers come across as a beneficial product to consumers in various features. The extent to which it is simple to use as well as portable and convenient has made the product available on a wide scale. According to studies, this product also minimizes the risk of gastrointestinal and respiratory diseases among consumers who use hand sanitizer. Further, hand sanitizers contain ingredients that help in reducing skin dryness and irritation as compared to hand washing.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Hand Sanitizer Market market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Hand Sanitizer Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Hand Sanitizer Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Hand Sanitizer market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market: Overview

Hand sanitizer is a solvent that is commonly used to decrease infectious agents on the hands. Formulations of the form based on alcohol are preferred to hand washing with soap and water in most healthcare circumstances. It is generally more efficient in killing microorganisms and tolerated better than soap and water

Hand washing should still be done where waste can be seen or after the toilet is used. There’s no suggestion for the general use of non-alcohol-based models. Evidence to support the use of hand sanitizer over hand washing is poor outside of the health care environment. They come as oils, gels, and foams.

Growth drivers

Corona virus outbreak

Due to corona virus it has been advised by health authorities to wash regularly. While using hand sanitizer is a quick way to slow and prevent the spread of viruses. Warning over coronavirus has created a shortage of hand sanitizers. It is the major growth driver for the global hand sanitizer market.

Increasing health awareness among people worldwide

Due to increased awareness hand sanitizer can be noticed everywhere these days in offices, airports, malls, and most public bathrooms. The portable bottles of small size have become a must-have for ordinary people to carry in their purses, bags, or cars. Since hand sanitizer made its commercial debut in the early 1990s, there has also been a constant debate on whether it is entirely safe and healthy to use. But awareness among people to have a hygienic lifestyle has propelled the demand for the hand sanitizers.

Restraint

Counterfeit Products

Due to the increase in demand for the hand sanitizer due to recent outbreak of corona virus the availability of counterfeit products has also increased. Hand sanitizer is an excellent temporary solution that provides hygiene for hands and nowadays used in place of soap and water. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are more effective, a hand sanitizer with a high level of alcohol can effectively kill bacteria and viruses. Local companies are manufacturing ineffective sanitizers for economic gain. Alcohol-free sanitizers may not work as well, and the chemicals they use could irritate your skin even more than their alcohol-containing counterparts.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market: Type

Based on the Type, global Hand-Sanitizer market segmented into Alcoholic (Chlorine, Iodine), Quaternary Ammonia, Triclosan.

Gel based segment dominated the market during the forecast period 2020-2026. Hand sanitizers based on alcohol, such as Avant’s Initial Instant Hand Sanitizer, wipe out about 99.9 percent of most popular germs in as little as around 15 seconds. Driven by about 60 % grain-based ethanol, a natural source that is sustainable, leaves hands feeling clean and refreshed without the heavy scent of perfume and alcohol.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market: Form

On the basis of Form, the market is segmented into Foam sanitizers, Gel sanitizers, Wipes, Spray sanitizers and others.

Gel sanitizer is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Gel sanitizers are normally thin and watery in the formulation and hence provide the benefit of getting spread easily and penetrate into the skin, killing maximum bacteria. Ease of product availability and broader access to this type of hand sanitizer have propelled the growth of this segment. The product results in reduced microbial populations in various ways from anywhere and everywhere. Further, the inclusion of different flavors affecting the fragrance has held a prominent place in the global market.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market: Distribution Channel

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Departmental Stores, Online Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, and Others. Departmental store segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

An increasing number of departmental stores, retail across various regions, and the surge in the demand of hand sanitizers in the market are driving this channel.

However, this departmental store provides consumers with the advantage of examining the product before buying, which encourages them to choose the right product. Furthermore, this channel supplies quick access to the product as compared to the online channel of purchase, where consumers are made to wait for the hand sanitizer delivery.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market: Regional Insights

Rising concerns over health and hygiene by the majority of the population in the region is anticipated to boost the market growth. A more extensive range of product availability, along with improved penetration of online as well as offline channels distribution is a key factor driving the market in the region. The presence of a high number of companies and high penetration of different forms of hand sanitizers such as gel-based, foam-based, and others is a key driver. Furthermore, the U.S. holds a significant share in the market owing to the readiness of consumers to spend on personal care and hygiene products.

Competitive Landscape

The companies that hold the majority share of Hand Sanitizer Market are The Himalaya Drug Company, Unilever Plc. Best Sanitizers Inc, 3M Company, Henkel corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Purell, Chattem Inc., GOJO Industries, Kutol Products Company, Bath & Body Works, LLC, Best Sanitizers, Inc, Deb Group Ltd., Henkel Group, Kimberly-Clark Corporation., Medline Industries, Inc., Dial Corporation and Other Prominent Players.

Recent Development

March, 2020: Honeywell, 3M, and GE Ramp Up Effort to Produce Hospital Supplies in Coronavirus Fight.

By Type

– Alcoholic (Chlorine, Iodine)

– Quaternary Ammonia

– Triclosan

By Form

– Foam sanitizers

– Gel sanitizers

– Wipes

– Spray sanitizers

– Others (Liquid, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

– Departmental Stores

– Online Stores

– Pharmacies/Drug Stores

– Others (retail stores, grocery stores, etc.)

By End-Use

– Hospitals

– Restaurants

– Educational Institutions

– Household

– Shopping Malls

– Movie Theatres

– Others (Corporates, Government & Military, etc.)

By Region:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Hand Sanitizer Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Hand Sanitizer Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Hand Sanitizer Market based on the type, form, distribution channel, and end-use.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and a regulative framework within the global Hand Sanitizer Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

