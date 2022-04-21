Sealing Glass Market Size Analysis 2022: Insights, Leading Players, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2030

The Sealing Glass market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.On account of mounting demand for safety and maintaining of components, technical configuration of electronics & electrical and avoidance of any external factors disturbing their circuit configuration.

Moreover, the rising demand for safety and sustaining technical configuration in electronics and electrical components across the globe will boom the global sealing glass market. Also, increasing demand for electric vehicles around the world in which battery needs sealing glass for temperature stability, electrical insulation & composition flexibility will boost the global sealing glass market.

Additionally, growing demand for sealing glass in various electronic devices such as refrigerators, freezers, ovens, clothes washers, clothes dryers, dishwashers, and air conditioner will propel the sealing glass in the forecast period.

High-Temperature sealing glass is projected to be the leading product type of the overall Sealing Glass product market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the Sealing Glass market segmented into high temperature sealing glass and low temperature sealing glass. High temperature sealing glass market type will dominate the global Sealing Glass, due to the rise in demand of it in electronics components, battery and domestic appliance.

Low temperature sealing glass market will boost by the growing demand of sealing glass in a metal package, Lenses in lens holders or package walls and by use of Fiber coupler/splitter.

Electronics and Semiconductors industry will be leading industry to utilizing applications type of the global sealing market during the forecast period

Based on application, the Sealing Glass market classified into Electronics & Semiconductors, Battery and home appliances. Electronics and semiconductors segment will lead the market owing to growing applications of sealing glass in every electrical and semiconductors devices & components which provide ceramics and metals sealing.

Battery market will boost by the rise in sealing glass demand for electric vehicles through which glass sealing preventing chemical residue, reduce tolerances, and eliminate potential pitting of the material.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Sealing Glass market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Sealing Glass market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Sealing Glass market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Sealing Glass market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

North America accounts for a lion share of the global Sealing Glass market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Sealing Glass market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America will be projected to lead the market over the forecast period, 2019-2025 due to the vast demand for sealing glass in electric vehicles, electronics durables, and rechargeable batteries.

The Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period due to the growing demand in electronics & semiconductors devices in the lighting sector and battery sector.

Sealing Glass Market Competitive Landscape

Sealing Glass market is highly competitive, with players developing wide range of varities. Some of the key players operating in the Global Sealing Glass are Schott AG, Elan Technology, AGC, Nippon Electric Glass, Johnson Matthey, Corning, Fusite (Emerson), 3M, Mo-Sci Corporation, Shenzhen SAMare.

