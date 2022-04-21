Baby Food Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030

The baby food market is expected to witness healthy growth in the forecast period, 2021-2027. Owing to increase spending power for children healthcare coupled with continuous product innovation and aggressive marketing by various baby food manufacturers.

The baby food market size was US$ $ billion in 2020. The global keyword market is forecast to reach the value of US$ $ billion by 2027 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of $% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Babies are mostly fed with soft home cooked food. However, growing urbanization and changing lifestyles have developed the demand for packaged baby foods in different societies and cultures. These foods are usually used to feed babies between the ages of four to 12 months.

Additionally, modern-day time limits the usage of homemade baby food in both developed as well as developing nations. As young urban women have become increasingly adapted to using packaged baby food for supplementing breast milk, brand players are focusing over launching different flavor, variants and new packaging in the market. The major factor which is pushing the global baby food market is increasing working population, growing urbanization, rising disposable income and changing lifestyles across the globe. Further, declining in birth rate and milk intolerance in among babies may restrain the market thus; new product development is expected to grow the baby food market in coming years.

Infant Formulas holds the highest market share in the global baby foods market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the baby food market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the baby food market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the baby food market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the baby food market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The global baby food market is segmented as baby cereals, bottled baby foods, frozen baby foods, baby snacks, and soups. The infant formula segment holds the major revenue in the market. The demand for infant formulas is increasing as it provides wholesome nutrition to toddlers. With the advancement in R &D, major players are actively focusing on expanding their production capacities for infant formula.

On the other hand, prepared baby food products are expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global baby foods market during the forecast period. Moreover, prepared baby food segment witnessed to have a higher adoption in the global market.

Non-organic baby food accounts the largest market share in the global baby foods market over the forecast period.

On the basis of nature, the global baby food market is segmented as organic and non-organic. The non-organic baby food witness to have the largest share due to cost-efficient and easy availability for the consumer. The growth of organic food has declined due to government concerning labeling of organic baby food products and the premium price of organic products. Thus, these factors result in the higher adoption of non-organic baby food fueling the growth of the baby food market in the coming years.

Retail Stores accounts for the largest market share in the global baby food market over the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution Channel, the global food market is segmented as Specialty Stores, Retail Stores & Online Stores. Retail stores are the primarily preferred distribution channel among consumers, followed by specialty stores. Specialty stores account for a comparatively smaller share in the baby food market whereas expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

North America accounts for the largest share of the global baby food market during the forecast period.

On the basis of the region, the baby food market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific leads the market in terms of adoption of new and innovative baby food products launched by various manufacturers, followed by the European region. It is the largest market for milk formula and occupies more than half of the overall world baby food market share.

The population of infants and toddlers in the age group of 0-4 years has increased by millions creating the opportunity for high potential players in the baby food market. Declining poverty rates and increasing disposable income in some of the countries of Latin America have boosted the adoption of baby food products.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

