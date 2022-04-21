Field Programmable Gate Array Market Forecast to 2030 – Analysis by Product Type, End User, and Geography

Field Programmable Gate Array Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Field Programmable Gate Array Market by region.

The global field programmable gate array market size was US$ 7.79 billion in 2021. The global field programmable gate array market size is forecast to reach US$ 16.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) are semiconductor devices with a matrix of configurable logic blocks (CLBs) linked by programmable interconnects. An FPGA, or field-programmable gate array, can be programmed later in operation after manufacture. FPGAs are similar to programmable read-only memory (PROM) but have more potential. The greatest advantage of this chip is that it can be re-programmed if an upgrade is necessary. It allows users to customize their circuits according to their needs. The main advantage of using the chip is that the circuit does not require modification. The change in the process reduces the cost of buying a new machine.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

FPGAs are flexible, efficient, require less power than microprocessors, take less time to develop, and incur fewer non-recurrent engineering (NRE) costs. As a result, these advantages are boosting the global market growth.

Field programmable gate arrays have great potential for reducing costs and providing high security, which will offer lucrative opportunities for the global field programmable gate array market during the forecast period.

These arrays are slower and more expensive than application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and other equivalents ICs. The design process is complex, slowing down the global market trends for field programmable gate arrays.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the field programmable gate array market as a huge workforce of enterprises across the globe was working remotely. COVID-19 has temporarily halted several major projects. In addition, the halting of numerous global projects has negatively affected several industries, including manufacturing, industrial, and retail. Despite a minimal impact on raw material procurement, time and shipping costs are still major concerns for market players. Consequently, the COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the field programmable gate array market.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share of the field programmable gate arrays industry in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant over the forecast period. In the region, China accounted for the largest revenue share due to steady investments and initiatives undertaken by the government to foster the industry’s growth. In addition, the rising initiative focuses on developing FPGAs, core processors, and memory chips to create new market opportunities.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global field programmable gate arrays market are:

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Altera Corporation

ARM Limited

Atmel Corporation

Cypress Semiconductors Corporation

Teledyne e2v Limited

Lattice Semiconductor

Microsemi Corporation

QuickLogic Corporation

Xilinx Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global field programmable gate arrays market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EEPROM)

Antifuse

SRAM

Flash

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Data processing

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Military & Aerospace

Automotive

Telecom

Others

Segmentation based on Type

High-end FPGA

Mid-end FPGA

Low-end FPGA

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

