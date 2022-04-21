Application Gateway Market Size 2022: Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

Application Gateway Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Application Gateway Market by region.

The global application gateway market size was US$ 1.91 billion in 2021. The global application gateway market size is forecast to reach US$ 4.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An application gateway is a security component that supplements a NAT or firewall on a computer network. The application layer gateway is also known as application gateway, application proxy, or application-level proxy. It permits the insertion of custom NAT traversal filters into the gateway, providing address and port translation for particular control/data protocols, such as FTP, BitTorrent, SIP, RTSP, and file transfer from instant messaging apps. In order for these protocols to work over NAT or a firewall, the application must be aware of the address/port combination that enables incoming packets, or the NAT must monitor control traffic and dynamically open ports accordingly.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

There is a growing number of application-layer attacks fueling the growth of the global application gateway market.

The rising demand for secure networks positively impacts the global market’s growth.

The lack of mandatory information security regulations and technical expertise may slow down the global market growth.

During the forecast period, the rise in the adoption of the Internet of things, artificial intelligence, and software-defined networks will offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Due to an increase in investments in emerging technologies like AI and machine learning, the application gateway industry has seen steady growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, during the COVID-19 conference, many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) implemented application gateways to secure their applications with the latest cybersecurity technology and infrastructure. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, digital transformation has become a necessity for organizations, driving the adoption of a hybrid work model that leverages the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing. Furthermore, the sudden rise in IoT devices during the pandemic boosted the demand for app gateways.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the application gateway market in 2020 and will likely retain its position throughout the forecast period. There are an increasing number of cyber-attacks and a need for data security for both small and medium-sized businesses. North America’s market leads due to the early adoption of technology and the increasing need for effective management of IT risks and compliance monitoring.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global application gateway market are:

Aculab

Akamai Technologies

Barracuda Networks, Incorporated

Citrix Systems, Incorporated

Forcepoint

F5, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

SAP

Zscaler, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global application gateway market segmentation focuses on Components, Organization Size, Industry Verticals, and Region.

Segmentation based on Components

Software

Service

Segmentation based on Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Segmentation based on Industry Verticals

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government and public sector

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

