Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast 2030

Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market by region.
The global next-generation sequencing informatics market value was US$ 1057.2 million in 2021. The global next-generation sequencing informatics market value is forecast to reach US$ 3252.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Next-generation sequencing (NGS) uses massively parallel sequencing to offer extremely high speed, scalability, and throughput. Using this technology, one can determine the nucleotide order in an entire genome or targeted region of DNA or RNA. Using NGS technology, labs are now able to perform a multitude of biological analyses and study biological systems at a level never before possible.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Among the factors driving the growth of the global next-generation sequencing informatics market are improved speed & flexibility of NGS software, decreased sequencing costs, increased government initiatives to promote the use of NGS in R&D, and continuous innovation & developments in the technology.
Advances in technology, an increase in the awareness and demand for precision medicine, and investments by major players are propelling the growth of the next-generation sequencing informatics market.
The lack of precision, accuracy, standardization of the technology, and reliance on government initiatives for NGS technology development may slow down the market growth.
Incorporating NGS technology into other research programs, rising cancer rates, and untapped market opportunities in emerging nations are forecast to provide growth opportunities for the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 had peaked in the NGS Informatics market. Despite its shortcomings, Next-Generation Sequencing has proven useful in characterizing and identifying SARS-CoV2. qPCR had used in detecting and quantifying the coronavirus in the pandemic, but it cannot accurately measure changes or mutations in the viral genome. It makes NGS fundamental to understanding how the SARS-CoV2 virus evolves and the impact of this evolution on the global population and environmental health, as well as tracking its global transmission. As a result, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the global market.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the global NGS informatics market. North America’s major share stems mainly from the demand for clinical information technology, various government initiatives, and the push for next-generation sequencing by various research laboratories and academicians. Furthermore, the availability of many bioinformatics players in this market further improves product accessibility. Thus, these factors propel regional market growth.
During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR. There is an increase in population, diseases are increasing, and various government initiatives promote genomic research to understand complex biological processes and genetic mutations found in life-threatening diseases.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global next-generation sequencing informatics market are:
Illumina, Incorporated
Thermo Fischer Scientific, Incorporated
Agilent Technologies Incorporated
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Qiagen N.V.
DNANexus Incorporated
Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH
Partek Incorporated
Fabric Genomics Incorporated
Sapio Sciences
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global next-generation sequencing informatics market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
Data Analysis and Management Tools
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)
Data Interpretation and Reporting Tools
NGS informatics services
Primary & Secondary Data Analysis Tools
Segmentation based on Application
Drug Discovery
Diagnostics
Biomarker Discovery
Precision Medicine
Agriculture and Animal Research
Segmentation based on End-User
Hospitals and Clinics
Academic and Research Centers
Pharmaceutical Companies
Other end-users
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
