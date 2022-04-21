Robotics Market Size Analysis 2022: Insights, Leading Players, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2030

Robotics Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Robotics Market by region.

The global robotics market value was US$ 15519.5 million in 2021. The global robotics market value is forecast to reach US$ 140150.9 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study of robotics is limited to the use of robotics for disinfection, shelf scanning, RFID scanning, delivery, security and inspection, and advertising for businesses. It is the role of disinfection robots to disinfect surfaces around them. Inventory management also involves shelves scanning and RFID scanning robots. Furthermore, delivery robots transport goods and packages from one place to another. Additionally, security & inspection robots monitor the surroundings of a facility, both indoors and out. Advertising robots interact with potential customers to advertise products.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing adoption of automation for commercial purposes is primarily driving the global robotics market.

Security, inspection, and delivery robots are in high demand in the commercial market because of their efficiency and low operating costs. Ultimately, this factor drives the robotics industry worldwide.

Due to the continuous rise in demand for robotics, R&D continues to expand to create new technologies and introduce efficient robots. The robotics industry participates in a number of exhibitions to secure funding from investors and industry leaders to further develop their technology. Such initiatives may create lucrative opportunities for the global market’s growth.

Hardware and software for robots are expensive. As a result, the initial cost of deploying robots is high. A robot’s high cost is not affordable for smaller and medium-sized businesses. The lack of an operating system on several robots makes them ineligible for commercial use. These factors may slow down the growth of the global robotics market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic was adversely affected the global industry. Due to the lockdown imposed by government manufacturers had ceased operations and limited operations. Production and transportation activities had hindered due to the global supply chain problem. Due to this, the demand for robotic systems in the market declined. As a result, the robotics market experienced limited growth during COVDI-19. However, the demand for robots such as delivery robots and disinfection robots has grown significantly. The market is experiencing balance with the upswing.

On the other hand, manufacturing and services are slowly resuming. As a result, robotics companies are forecast to re-launch at full capacity, which will help the robotics market to recover during the forecast period.

Regional Insight

Europe held dominance in the robotics market. There have also been substantial sales of interactive entertainment robots, educational robots, industrial robots, and service robots in Europe. With the increasing adoption in industrial and domestic space and the development of cutting-edge robotics technology, the European robotics market is growing.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global robotics market are:

Blue Ocean Robotics

Brain Corporation

Fetch Robotics, Incorporated

Honeywell International Incorporated

Motorola Solutions, Incorporated

RoboAds Incorporated

Siemens AG

Simbe Robotics, Incorporated

SMP Robotics Systems Corporation

Xenex Disinfection Services Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global robotics market segmentation focuses on Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Disinfection

Shelf scanning

RFID Scanning

Delivery

Security & Inspection

Advertising

Segmentation based on End-User

Automotive

Retail

Healthcare

Electronic

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

