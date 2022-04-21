Rugged IC Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030

Rugged IC Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Rugged IC Market by region.

The global rugged IC market revenue was US$ 810 million in 2020. The global rugged IC market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 1,551.6 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

ICs (integrated circuits), also known as microchips, are semiconductor-based electrical circuits. Electronic devices such as TVs, cellphones, computers, cameras, washing machines, and microwaves contain integrated circuits. The most rugged integrated circuits are made out of silicon carbide because the semiconducting material can resist high voltages and has high thermal conductivity. The performance of rugged ICs is far better than that of typical ICs, due to their superior design and build quality. The advanced integrated circuits improve analog and digital circuit efficiency and are used in various sectors such as electronics, power generation, automobiles, and aerospace.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A number of factors, such as the development of smart cities, an increase in demand for rugged computing, and a rise in the adoption of rugged systems, are forecast to drive growth in the global rugged IC market in the future.

Due to their high production cost, rugged devices may pose a barrier to the global rugged IC market growth.

Growing demand for rugged and reliable electrical equipment in the military and aerospace industries should create lucrative opportunities for the global rugged IC market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had negatively impacted the global rugged IC market. Globally, partial or complete lockdowns in many countries have slowed the growth rate of the market. In addition to temporarily shutting down industries, it also reduced the need for maintenance from various sectors. Further, the global manufacturing and industrial sectors have stalled as production facilities have stopped, resulting in a significant decline in demand in those industries.

However, post-COVID-19, the global rugged IC market is forecast to have slow growth.

Regional Insights

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. This region’s dominant market position is directly attributable to continuous government efforts to modernize and strengthen military forces. Currently, the government is increasing its defense budget annually to procure more advanced equipment, systems, and technologies. The Asia Pacific is also a global leader in digital platforms. China and India are two of the most densely populated countries in the world. As a result of its large population and broad consumer base, the telecommunications industry finds ample room for growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global rugged IC market are:

Analog Devices Incorporated

Crystal Group

General Dynamics Corporation

Honeywell International Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm

Richtek Technology Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global rugged IC market segmentation focuses on Level, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Level

Semi-Rugged

Fully-Rugged

Ultra-Rugged

Segmentation based on Application

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Scanners

Others

Segmentation based on End-Use

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

