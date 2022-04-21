Brain Health Supplements Market 2022: Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Brain Health Supplements market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global brain health supplements market size was US$ 8418.7 million in 2021. The global brain health supplements market size is forecast to reach US$ 19,850.1 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Brain Health Supplements market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Brain health supplements are natural substances that have beneficial effects on the brain. There are supplements that provide herbal extracts in capsules, tablets, and powder form to improve memory, creativity, attention, motivation, and alertness in healthy individuals. Herbal plants such as Bacopa monnieri and Withania somnifera are known to enhance cognitive function. Furthermore, vitamin B and C contribute to brain & nerve health.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising research and development activities in herbal constituents are major factors driving the growth of the global brain health supplements market.

An increase in the prevalence of brain diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, and brain cancer is forecast to contribute to the global market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in September 2021, approximately 55 million people were diagnosed with dementia globally, and there were nearly 10 million new cases every year.

A growing geriatric population is driving the growth of the brain health supplement market. It is likely due to the high prevalence of Alzheimer’s and dementia among the elderly.

The lack of awareness of brain health products may slow down the growth of the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19’s outbreak positively affected the global brain health supplements market. A worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 has put tremendous stress on healthcare systems. As herbal plants have a minimal adverse reaction, people are more inclined to adapt to herbal products. In addition, an increase in the consumption of supplements products during pandemics enhances immunity and brain function. Another factor contributing to the growth of the market is the accessibility of herbal products online.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the global market for brain health supplements in 2021 and is forecast to retain its position throughout the forecast period. As a result of increased prevalence of brain disease, advancements in research and development for herbal supplements, and an upsurge in the use of brain health supplements.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to experience lucrative growth in the coming years. As a result of an increase in the number of key players manufacturing brain health supplements, an increase in Alzheimer’s cases, and an increase in the demand for supplements to improve immunity.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global brain health supplements market are:

Accelerated Intelligence Incorporated

AlternaScript LLC

Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Natroll, LLC)

HVMN Incorporated

KeyView Labs, Incorporated

Liquid Health, Incorporated

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Limited

Onnit Labs, LLC.

Purelife Bioscience Co., Limited

Quincy Bioscience, LLC.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global brain health supplements market segmentation focuses on Age Group, Product, Application, Supplement Form, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Age Group

Children

Adults

Elderly

Segmentation based on Product

Herbal Extract

Ginseng

Ginkgo Biloba

Curcumin

Lions Mane

Bacopa Monnieri

Other herbal extracts

Vitamins & Minerals

Vitamin B

Vitamin C & E

Other vitamins & minerals

Natural Molecules

Acetyl-L-carnitine

Alpha GPC

Citicoline

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Huperzine-A

Other natural molecules

Segmentation based on Application

Memory Enhancement

Mood & Depression

Attention & Focus

Longevity & Anti-aging

Sleep & Recovery

Anxiety

Segmentation based on Supplement Form

Tablets

Capsules

Others

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

