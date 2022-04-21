Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Union Pacific rate hikes push railroad's Q1 profit up 22%

By JOSH FUNK , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/21 20:57
Union Pacific rate hikes push railroad's Q1 profit up 22%

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific hauled in 22% more profit during the first quarter because it charged more and delivered 4% more shipments even as it struggled to clear up congestion along its rail network.

The Omaha, Nebraska, railroad said Thursday it earned $1.6 billion, or $2.57 per share, in the quarter. That's up from $1.3 billion, or $2 per share, a year ago.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

Union Pacific's Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz said the railroad delivered solid financial results but failed to meet customer expectations for service. Federal regulators plan to hold a hearing next week after several groups of shippers complained about delayed deliveries that disrupted their business.

Fritz reiterated that the railroad is hiring aggressively, bringing more locomotives out of storage and putting limits on some shipments to help get freight moving smoothly again. During the quarter, Union Pacific said the average speed of its trains fell 4% to 24.1 mph.

But the railroad’s quarterly revenue grew 17% to $5.86 billion as it increased the rates it charged to deliver an assortment of raw materials, crops and finished products. That also surpassed the $5.81 billion that five analysts surveyed by Zacks predicted.

Union Pacific maintained its prediction that volume will grow faster this year than industrial production.

Union Pacific is one of the nation's largest railroads with a network of 32,400 miles (52,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Western states.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP

Updated : 2022-04-21 22:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine