Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American defender Chris Richards out for rest of season

By Associated Press
2022/04/21 20:27
American defender Chris Richards out for rest of season

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — American defender Chris Richards has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a right thigh injury sustained playing for German team Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim said on Thursday the 22-year-old central defender suffered a muscle tendon injury in Sunday’s scoreless draw with Greuther Fürth and “is now set for a long spell on the sidelines.”

It was likely Richards’ last game for Hoffenheim as the American is on loan at the club from Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

“This is a very bitter diagnosis, as Chris had only just worked his way back into the team following a long injury layoff due to a persistent ankle problem,” Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen said.

Richards made 19 Bundesliga and two German Cup appearances for Hoffenheim this season. He played a game in each competition for Bayern at the start of the season, and made 13 competitive appearances for Hoffenheim in another loan spell last season.

Richards joined Bayern from FC Dallas in 2018.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-21 22:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine