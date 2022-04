Thursday At Porsche Arena Stuttgart, Germany Purse: €456,073 Surface: Red clay STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Quarterfinals

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4.