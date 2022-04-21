Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/04/21 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 21, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SW;14;80%;55%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;35;25;NNW;11;39%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Sunny;28;13;NNE;4;34%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;15;13;Partly sunny, milder;19;12;SSW;12;50%;2%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;17;10;A shower in spots;17;9;ENE;26;59%;52%;5

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;8;3;Cloudy;10;3;E;12;50%;24%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;28;15;A t-storm around;25;15;NW;11;51%;84%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Brief p.m. showers;10;1;Cloudy and chilly;9;-5;ENE;14;55%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Downpours;27;20;A strong t-storm;29;19;ESE;15;70%;96%;6

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;21;11;Partly sunny;21;11;SE;12;66%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy and humid;22;17;Rain and a t-storm;21;14;SSW;22;84%;98%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;31;15;Breezy in the p.m.;33;15;WNW;20;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SE;7;78%;80%;10

Bangalore, India;Sunshine;33;22;Plenty of sun;33;22;SE;9;48%;5%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers;34;27;A morning shower;33;28;S;12;69%;70%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Rain tapering off;16;11;A couple of showers;18;13;SSW;18;68%;98%;3

Beijing, China;Breezy, blowing dust;26;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;SSW;16;20%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Warmer;18;10;A shower and t-storm;22;10;SSE;19;65%;100%;5

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;13;7;Some sun, a shower;14;6;ENE;15;68%;41%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;17;11;Occasional rain;18;11;NW;9;79%;89%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;28;16;Partly sunny;29;17;N;12;43%;3%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;17;6;A couple of showers;11;9;NE;19;73%;98%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;15;9;ENE;15;62%;21%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;17;3;A shower and t-storm;20;8;ESE;13;73%;89%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;16;2;A shower and t-storm;14;7;ENE;12;71%;98%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;23;14;Cooler;18;7;SW;10;65%;44%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast;27;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;19;NE;7;54%;77%;4

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;19;12;Sunny and nice;22;13;WSW;17;62%;2%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunlit and beautiful;26;15;Partial sunshine;27;14;NNE;20;39%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing and cooler;21;15;Partial sunshine;19;14;SSE;18;64%;2%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;28;19;A couple of showers;29;18;N;5;60%;89%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;27;Mostly sunny;36;28;S;16;69%;28%;13

Chicago, United States;Warmer;19;8;Thunderstorms;14;13;SSE;16;78%;99%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;SSE;13;76%;84%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;16;5;Some sunshine;15;4;ENE;18;65%;4%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;25;20;Sunny and breezy;26;20;NNE;29;66%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Humid;31;21;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;SSE;20;58%;27%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;S;9;80%;80%;5

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;36;25;Hazy and very warm;39;26;NE;7;25%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;26;10;Increasingly windy;26;6;WSW;25;22%;32%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing;32;25;A strong t-storm;35;26;S;19;67%;91%;4

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;S;7;69%;67%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;13;7;A shower in spots;13;6;ENE;28;72%;60%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;19;12;A few showers;25;13;NNE;11;41%;87%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;18;14;A couple of showers;18;13;WSW;32;72%;99%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;SE;16;73%;55%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;20;14;A thunderstorm;22;15;NE;9;81%;90%;6

Havana, Cuba;Breezy;29;24;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;ENE;23;58%;69%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine;14;1;Plenty of sunshine;11;2;NW;10;71%;9%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;26;An afternoon shower;36;27;ESE;13;55%;59%;13

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;28;22;A t-storm around;30;22;E;9;73%;55%;10

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;29;22;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;ENE;23;56%;44%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;39;25;Hazy sunshine;38;24;ENE;10;35%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;32;19;Partly sunny;32;19;NNW;14;35%;26%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;15;7;Clouds and sun;24;11;ESE;10;59%;7%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;ESE;10;71%;81%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;33;28;Plenty of sunshine;33;28;SSE;10;55%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;22;11;Mostly sunny;21;12;SSE;9;69%;57%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;22;10;A p.m. t-storm;18;10;NNE;10;47%;58%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;26;Breezy in the p.m.;35;26;W;22;48%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and some clouds;29;17;A morning t-storm;28;16;W;12;58%;57%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;40;28;Mostly sunny;40;27;NNW;16;11%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Thundershowers;9;6;A couple of showers;12;8;ESE;13;78%;98%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray shower;31;25;Brief p.m. showers;29;24;N;16;69%;91%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;SE;8;72%;59%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;28;A strong t-storm;34;27;S;19;57%;68%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;NNW;7;68%;82%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouding up, mild;17;1;Clouds and sun, mild;18;1;N;12;33%;1%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SW;11;73%;75%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;16;Clearing;20;16;SSE;12;82%;24%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;17;10;Rain and a t-storm;13;10;WSW;18;79%;100%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, breezy;18;8;Breezy with a shower;15;10;NE;24;68%;73%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny, cool;19;11;E;15;54%;27%;10

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;30;25;A morning t-storm;30;25;S;10;77%;74%;3

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;16;8;Cooler with rain;10;5;SW;16;81%;100%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;33;27;Couple of t-storms;33;28;WSW;14;68%;92%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;28;23;A t-storm in spots;29;24;NE;7;83%;57%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;35;27;A t-storm in spots;36;25;E;13;54%;42%;13

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;16;9;Sunny;17;9;SSW;12;59%;6%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers around;27;12;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;10;NNE;11;50%;59%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;27;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;24;NE;26;57%;77%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Chilly with rain;8;5;A couple of showers;11;6;ESE;17;64%;98%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;33;27;Partly sunny;33;27;SE;15;62%;30%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Not as warm;21;13;A passing shower;17;13;WSW;11;66%;80%;2

Montreal, Canada;Breezy, p.m. rain;11;5;A morning shower;11;0;NNW;25;56%;40%;6

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;8;6;Cloudy;11;6;ESE;10;68%;34%;1

Mumbai, India;An a.m. shower, hazy;39;29;Warm with sunshine;36;29;NNW;14;56%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Overcast, a t-storm;24;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;17;NNE;10;73%;94%;6

New York, United States;Breezy;16;10;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;9;N;21;42%;1%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;24;8;Mostly sunny;27;11;WNW;12;44%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Bit of rain, snow;6;0;Breezy and colder;1;-7;WNW;27;60%;42%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming rainy;20;15;Periods of sun;23;14;W;13;66%;4%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny, mild;18;8;ENE;13;48%;8%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain tapering off;11;4;Breezy;12;-1;NNE;25;53%;2%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;Brief a.m. showers;30;25;E;11;71%;79%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A thunderstorm;31;23;NE;12;71%;92%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain this morning;27;23;A thunderstorm;26;23;ESE;7;93%;98%;3

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;19;9;Episodes of sunshine;18;11;ENE;14;56%;29%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny;27;16;Mostly sunny;26;16;E;17;46%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;33;27;A t-storm around;35;28;S;10;61%;55%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;15;77%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Heavy p.m. showers;28;21;Showers around;30;21;S;11;62%;89%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;12;5;Partly sunny;15;6;ENE;13;58%;36%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;Some brightening;19;5;SSW;14;61%;2%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;11;A bit of rain;19;11;NNW;13;70%;91%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;20;8;Increasingly windy;20;13;SW;27;69%;93%;9

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;31;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;SE;13;70%;91%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;6;Clouds and sun;11;4;SE;16;67%;33%;3

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and pleasant;17;6;Partly sunny;15;6;NE;9;56%;14%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;Mostly sunny;30;20;NNW;8;68%;4%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;39;25;Decreasing clouds;35;24;SE;13;15%;26%;8

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;21;11;A couple of showers;17;9;W;12;74%;87%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine;13;1;Sunny;13;2;ENE;8;65%;6%;4

San Francisco, United States;A bit of rain;16;11;Partly sunny, cool;16;9;W;17;65%;25%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;17;Some sun, a t-storm;26;18;ENE;12;78%;90%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy this morning;28;23;A shower or two;27;23;E;19;76%;93%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;18;Some sun, a t-storm;24;17;WNW;9;84%;88%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;E;9;18%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Patchy morning fog;17;10;A shower in the a.m.;18;6;SSW;7;57%;61%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Heavy showers;27;20;Showers around;29;20;N;9;84%;97%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Afternoon rain;16;9;Rain and a t-storm;11;7;SSW;10;82%;100%;2

Seattle, United States;A little rain;12;5;An afternoon shower;14;7;NE;8;67%;48%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;22;12;Cooler;17;7;SSW;11;70%;26%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;SSE;15;57%;66%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;11;74%;68%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, warmer;13;5;A shower and t-storm;20;5;WSW;13;65%;91%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower or two;29;24;ENE;17;61%;85%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine, a shower;13;0;Partly sunny;13;2;NNE;13;54%;5%;4

Sydney, Australia;A shower in places;20;17;A couple of showers;20;16;ESE;21;73%;98%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;SE;8;68%;85%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;11;1;Plenty of sunshine;10;3;ENE;12;71%;8%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;21;13;Sunshine and warmer;27;15;ESE;8;49%;8%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Downpours;20;9;Breezy in the a.m.;21;7;NNW;21;45%;1%;8

Tehran, Iran;A shower in the p.m.;29;18;Mostly sunny;27;17;N;15;20%;25%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;21;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;NNW;16;55%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;23;15;A shower and t-storm;27;13;SSE;17;44%;98%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon rain;21;15;Clouds and sun, nice;22;15;SSE;14;73%;3%;9

Toronto, Canada;Windy, morning rain;12;4;Mostly cloudy;10;5;NE;17;64%;2%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy and hot;34;16;Hazy and cooler;22;14;ESE;13;46%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;18;12;Windy in the morning;22;13;SE;23;57%;26%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Thickening clouds;8;-7;Warmer;14;1;NW;23;32%;56%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;11;6;A morning shower;13;5;ESE;8;54%;49%;6

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;17;6;A couple of showers;11;8;NNW;11;71%;93%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;35;24;Very hot;35;25;W;7;53%;51%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;13;4;A couple of showers;14;5;E;19;60%;98%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;11;7;A stray shower;12;4;NE;19;67%;97%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;21;16;A shower in the p.m.;19;11;SSE;29;77%;57%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;37;27;Partly sunny, warm;37;26;WSW;10;45%;11%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;Clouds and sun;20;8;NE;7;38%;2%;9

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-04-21 22:01 GMT+08:00

