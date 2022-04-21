MGI announces partnership with Nalagenetics to advance pharmacogenomics in Singapore and Indonesia

The partnership will address some critical issues in pharmacogenetic assay through sequencing workflows improvement





"We see more and more hospitals adopting sequencing for personalization of medicine in oncology, cardiovascular conditions, and others. One of the biggest challenges is recommending follow up action that makes sense for the local market, for example list of alternative therapies and screening procedures that lead to cost-effectiveness. We are glad to work with MGI to co-develop products and offer services to answer local needs," said Levana Sani, CEO of Nalagenetics.



[1] Gagan and Van Allen Genome Medicine (2015) 7:80 DOI 10.1186/s13073-015-0203-x. Accessed at



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 April 2022 - MGI , a company committed to being a world-leading life science innovator, today announced a partnership with Nalagenetics (NALA) to co-develop low coverage whole genome sequencing for risk prediction and pharmacogenomics through optimizing Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflow based on MGI's sequencing devices and products*.The collaboration aims to use NALA' Clinical Decision Support, a software medical device, to be able to analyze whole genome sequencing data sets generated by MGI's DNBSEQsequencing platform*, and generate clinical-grade reports for pharmacogenomics and polygenic risk scores. Although NGS has been known to be an effective way to capture a large amount of genomic information to guide and tailor clinical management and treatment, [1] NGS workflows are complicated and not trivial to adopt in clinical settings. NALA is dedicated to help implement clinical genetic testing in Southeast Asia with strong expertise in pharmacogenetics, assay development, and AI-linked genetics analysis for pharmacological phenotypes and risk prediction.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), an affiliate of BGI Group, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments*, reagents*, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. As of December 2020, MGI has a footprint that spans across more than 70 countries and regions, serves over 1,000 international users and employs more than 1,700 professionals globally, around 33% of which are R&D personnel. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.



*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, USA, Spain, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Portugal.



About Nalagenetics

Nalagenetics is a biotechnology technology company focusing on personalized screening and intervention. Nalagenetics aims to provide affordable and actionable end-to-end genetic testing that is relevant to local populations by working with hospitals and labs. The company's main product, Clinical Decision Support, allows providers to generate clinical-grade genetic reports from raw genetic data files and clinical input. Nalagenetics has presence in Southeast Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.nalagenetics.com.



