Taiwan military to form missile squadrons to deter Chinese naval forces from invading

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan plans to establish anti-ship missile squadrons to counter potential invading Chinese naval forces.

According to military sources, the first phase will involve setting up relevant facilities for anti-ship missile mobile squadrons in various counties and cities in southern Taiwan, per the Liberty Times.

Currently, the Navy’s Haifeng Brigade has added a new squadron, which is equipped with Hsiung Feng II and III missiles. Once extended-range Hsiung Feng III missiles are mass-produced, the squadron will be deployed in various parts of Taiwan to improve maritime defense capabilities and strike Chinese troops that attempt to come onshore.

The first stage of this plan began in 2017 and is expected to last until 2026 and will focus on acquiring Hsiung Feng II and III missiles and improving the performance of fixed-position missile systems and bolstering the number of mobile missile launchers, CNA reported. The National Chung Shang Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) has completed the construction of a new ammunition depot, which is able to withstand bomb blasts, to accommodate the growing number of missiles.

The second phase will last from 2023-2026 and will involve the continued amassing of Hsiung Feng II, Hsiung Feng III, and extended-range Hsiung Feng III missiles. The military will also build 12 facilities, including a driving training ground, maintenance plant, warehouse, and a combat readiness training center.

In order to meet the Taiwan military’s needs, the Legislative Yuan approved a budget of NT$240 billion (US$8.21 billion) in November to purchase 8 types of weapons, including shore-based anti-ship missile systems, land-based air defense systems, highly capable warships, Wanchien missile systems, and unmanned attack vehicle systems between 2021 and 2026.