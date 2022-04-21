Alexa
Taiwan's FSC dismisses reports about invalid COVID prevention insurance

Insurers will respect contracts already signed and paid for

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/21 18:00
COVID vaccinations at Taipei City's main railway station Thursday. 

COVID vaccinations at Taipei City's main railway station Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) rejected media reports Thursday (April 21) that COVID-19 prevention insurance would be invalid through June as the number of local infections skyrockets.

The country reported 2,969 local cases Thursday, and officials have predicted the daily total is likely to surge to 10,000 by the end of the month. Because of the sudden increase, insurance companies are halting promotion of quarantine and infection compensation packages, CNA reported.

After media outlets predicted the insurers would issue a joint statement saying such packages would not be valid until July, the FSC’s Insurance Bureau insisted contracts that have already been signed and paid for would remain valid.

Most COVID-related insurance programs have a duration of one year and can only be extended at the discretion of the insurance company, according to the FSC.

An association of insurance companies said it has checked the original report and consulted with its members but that it has not found any truth to the rumor that some insurers might refuse to honor the COVID-related contracts from April to July.
Updated : 2022-04-21 18:18 GMT+08:00

