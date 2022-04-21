Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Olivia Harrison writes poems about late George Harrison

By Associated Press
2022/04/21 15:01
FILE -Former Beatle George Harrison and his wife Olivia leave the Marylebone Register office in London after attending the wedding of former Beatle dr...
FILE -Beatle George Harrison is shown playing the guitar in a scene from the Beatles movie "Help!" on location in the Bahamas in 1965. Harrison's wido...

FILE -Former Beatle George Harrison and his wife Olivia leave the Marylebone Register office in London after attending the wedding of former Beatle dr...

FILE -Beatle George Harrison is shown playing the guitar in a scene from the Beatles movie "Help!" on location in the Bahamas in 1965. Harrison's wido...

NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Harrison, widow of Beatle George Harrison and a philanthropist and film producer, has a few words of her own to share.

She has written 20 original poems about her late husband for the book “Came the Lightening,” which comes out June 21. “Came the Lightening” also will include photographs and images of mementos and will have an introduction by Martin Scorsese, who directed a 2011 documentary about George Harrison.

“Olivia evokes the most fleeting gestures and instants, plucked from the flow of time and memory and felt through her choice of words and the overall rhythm," Scorsese writes. "She might have done an oral history or a memoir. Instead, she composed a work of poetic autobiography.”

Olivia Arias met George Harrison in the mid-1970s while she worked in the marketing department of A&M Records, which distributed Harrison's Dark Horse label. They married in 1978, a month after the birth of their son, Dhani. George Harrison died of cancer, at age 58, in 2001.

Updated : 2022-04-21 16:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine