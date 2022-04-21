Taiwan launches campaign to attend May WHA as observer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will make its utmost effort to attend the May 22-28 World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (April 21).

China has for years succeeded in blocking Taiwan from attending the annual event in Geneva, Switzerland, though support for Taipei’s cause has markedly increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOFA said Thursday it has already obtained much support for its cause from diplomatic allies and from countries sharing similar ideals. In addition, it has coordinated with the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) to promote its cause through actions by its offices overseas, the publication of letters in the press, and the posting of video materials on social media, CNA reported.

MOFA thanked the World Medical Association (WMA) for addressing an open letter to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calling for Taiwan to be granted observer status.

The COVID pandemic showed it was necessary and urgent for the country to participate in the global health community, MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.