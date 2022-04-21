Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan launches campaign to attend May WHA as observer

MOFA to write letters to media, post videos online

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/21 16:46
WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. 

WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will make its utmost effort to attend the May 22-28 World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (April 21).

China has for years succeeded in blocking Taiwan from attending the annual event in Geneva, Switzerland, though support for Taipei’s cause has markedly increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOFA said Thursday it has already obtained much support for its cause from diplomatic allies and from countries sharing similar ideals. In addition, it has coordinated with the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) to promote its cause through actions by its offices overseas, the publication of letters in the press, and the posting of video materials on social media, CNA reported.

MOFA thanked the World Medical Association (WMA) for addressing an open letter to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calling for Taiwan to be granted observer status.

The COVID pandemic showed it was necessary and urgent for the country to participate in the global health community, MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.
World Health Assembly
WHA
World Health Organization
WHO
open letter
MOFA
WMA
observer status

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Central, South American allies promote investment opportunities at trade symposium
Taiwan's Central, South American allies promote investment opportunities at trade symposium
2022/04/20 19:40
Taiwan calls on Solomon Islands not to let China use it as pawn
Taiwan calls on Solomon Islands not to let China use it as pawn
2022/04/20 18:36
Foreign minister thanks US House minority leader for supporting Taiwan's defense capabilities
Foreign minister thanks US House minority leader for supporting Taiwan's defense capabilities
2022/04/19 17:53
Taiwanese residents call on Canada to support Taiwan's CPTPP, WHA bids
Taiwanese residents call on Canada to support Taiwan's CPTPP, WHA bids
2022/04/19 16:48
Foreign ministry lambasts scholar for misquoting US senator during Taiwan trip
Foreign ministry lambasts scholar for misquoting US senator during Taiwan trip
2022/04/19 11:55