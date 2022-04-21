Taiwan’s JustKitchen to open two locations in Manila

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen announced on Wednesday (April 20) it has signed a deal to open two locations in the Philippines capital city of Manila.

JustKitchen in its joint venture (JV Co.) with TDG Ventures, Inc. signed an agreement with platform GrabExpress, where GrabKitchen will handle food preparation and GrabFood will take care of delivery services.

The company’s first Philippines location is slated to open on May 14, 2022 and will operate within the GrabKitchen facility located in Glorietta 2 in Ayala Mall. The shopping center is located in the center of Makati, a city in the Metro Manila region.

Under the new deal, GrabKitchen will provide facilities to JV Co. on a Kitchen-as-a-Service (KaaS) basis, which will allow the company to save on capital expenditures and allow for more locations to be opened in a shorter timeframe. KaaS is an operating model that provides commercial kitchens to any party looking to get into the food service industry without having to own a physical location.

JustKitchen is currently working on selecting which of its approximately 30 food brands it will offer at the new Glorietta 2 location. It is also in the process of securing rights to local Filipino brands as well.

The Taiwanese ghost kitchen operator has continued to develop its operations within the country, while also expanding its reach overseas. In January, it opened its second location in Hong Kong, and in the beginning of this month it announced its first two locations in Singapore.