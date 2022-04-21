Alexa
Taiwan reasserts sovereignty after phone call between US, China defense officials

China defense minister Wei Fenghe says Taiwan part of China

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/21 15:40
China Defense Minister Wei Fenghe.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (April 21) reiterated Taiwan's sovereignty following a telephone conversation on Wednesday (April 20) between U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and China Defense Minister Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和), during which Wei claimed Taiwan was a part of China.

The two officials discussed “U.S.-PRC defense relations, regional security issues, and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine” with Wei, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said it has a full grasp of the exchanges between the U.S. and China after Washington shared details of the phone call. She accused Beijing of deliberately bringing up Taiwan Strait-related issues, distorting Washington’s position, and launching a cognitive war against Taiwan.

The public should pay special attention to this, Ou warned.

In response to Wei’s claim of China’s sovereignty over Taiwan, Ou emphasized that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country that is not under the jurisdiction of the Chinese government.

Ou pointed out that Taiwan and the U.S. have close and friendly relations, deep mutual trust, and fluid communication channels. “MOFA will pay close attention to high-level U.S.-China interactions and the expansion of authoritarianism,” she said.

The ministry will continue to promote bilateral cooperation and jointly maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region, Ou added.
Taiwan
China
U.S.
Lloyd Austin
Wei Fenghe
MOFA

Updated : 2022-04-21 15:47 GMT+08:00

