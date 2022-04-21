Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 2,969 local COVID-19 infections Thursday (April 21), as well as 89 imported cases but no new deaths, leaving the total death tally at 856, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The highest single-day total of local cases until Thursday had been the 2,386 infections reported Wednesday (April 20), with experts predicting the figure will gradually rise to about 10,000 cases per day by the end of the month. 1,549 of the 2,969 cases reported were unsymptomatic.

The new local patients were 1,458 men and 1,510 women ranging in age from under 5 to 99, who fell ill between March 13 and April 21. New Taipei City again reported the highest number of local infections, 1,000, with 663 in Taipei City, 414 in Taoyuan City, 216 in Keelung City and 139 in Taichung City.

The 89 new imported cases included 36 males and 53 females, aged from younger than 10 to 69, who arrived in Taiwan between March 20 and April 20. As to the origin of the COVID cases, there were five arrivals from Vietnam and two from the Philippines, with 78 still to be determined.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 43,243 coronavirus infections included 33,113 domestic cases and 10,076 imported ones. The 856 fatalities from the pandemic included 842 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 415 deaths and Taipei City 322.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020. Three were infected onboard a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 204 earlier patients had been removed from the list of confirmed cases.