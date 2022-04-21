Nine Taiwanese entities win honors at Top 100 Global Innovators

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine Taiwanese entities took out awards at the 2022 Top 100 Global Innovators, presented in Taipei on Wednesday (April 20).

Winners included Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Foxconn, MediaTek, Quanta, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), who have all won in previous years. There were a string of new entrants as well, including AU Optronics, Delta Electronics, Wistron, and RealTek.

The Top 100 Global Innovators is a list of companies and institutions that contribute new ideas, solve problems and create new economic value, according to the official website of the Clarivate, an analytics company that hosts the awards.

Some entities, such as ITRI, were recognized for the sheer volume of their intellectual property (IP) patents.

“IP is the key to the competitiveness of Taiwan’s industries,” said ITRI President Edwin Liu (劉文雄). “We are helping Taiwan’s industries gain a competitive advantage in the global market via two fronts.”

ITRI, together with partners in the private sector, government and academia, has built an IP bank, which pools patents together for a variety of industries. These include IP for 5G, electric vehicles, and green technologies, just to name a few.

He said that ITRI is pushing to better integrate capital and technology markets.

“We have also worked in tandem with IP experts and AI analysis systems, becoming the best support team for Taiwan’s manufacturers in developing international markets,” Liu added.