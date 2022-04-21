Alexa
Eye injury knocks Bucks' Portis out of Game 2 against Bulls

By Associated Press
2022/04/21 11:19
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis left Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Bulls after taking a shot to the face from Chicago’s Tristan Thompson late in the first quarter Wednesday.

The Bucks announced early in the second half that Portis was out for the rest of the game with a right eye abrasion.

Portis and Thompson were going after a rebound when an elbow from Thompson appeared to hit Portis near his eye. Portis was down for a few seconds before getting up. He went to the locker room at the end of the first quarter.

On Bally Sports Wisconsin's telecast of the game, Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham said Portis was “having problems with the vision in his right eye.”

No foul was called on the play.

Portis joined the Bucks’ frontcourt players for warmups during the halftime break but returned to the locker room before the start of the third quarter.

Portis had 10 points and 12 rebounds in the Bucks’ 93-86 Game 1 victory for his first career playoff double-double.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-21 12:45 GMT+08:00

