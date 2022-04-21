Ukrainian legislator thanks Taiwan for support, financial assistance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ukrainian parliamentarian Inna Sovsun thanked Taiwan on Wednesday (April 21) for backing Ukraine during its war with Russia.

“Ukraine is grateful to everyone who helps us fight against Russia. I thank the people of Taiwan and President Tsai Ing-wen for their support and financial assistance to Ukraine. Friends help each other in trouble. We will never forget that,” Sovsun said in a tweet

Tsai tweeted a reply to the Ukrainian politician, saying: “Your brave fight for national destiny inspires the people of Taiwan. More support is coming. Go, Ukraine. Go!”

On March 2, Taiwan's foreign ministry set up a special account for Ukrainian refugees through the Relieve Disaster Foundation and raised NT$521.98 million in one week. On March 7, the ministry launched a donation drive and by the end of the month it shipped 216 tons of goods for Ukraine by way of Slovakia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (April 19) that about 650 tons of donated goods have been collected so far and that approximately 300 tons have already been shipped to Ukraine and Poland. The remaining donations will make their way to the region once logistical issues are resolved, MOFA said.

That same day, Taiwan Representative to Slovakia Li Nan-yang (李南陽) donated US$250,000 (NT$7.3 million) to Slovakia’s capital Bratislava on behalf of the Taiwanese government to help with resettling Ukrainian refugees.