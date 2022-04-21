Alexa
World Medical Association asks WHA to open up for Taiwan

'Opening the doors' of UN bodies necessary amid increasing aggression of certain world leaders: WMA

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/21 12:00
Taiwan sets up installation in Geneva in May 2021 for its WHA bid.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The World Medical Association (WMA) on Tuesday (April 19) renewed its call for Taiwan to be allowed to participate in the World Health Assembly (WHA) as the country appears set to be denied entry for the sixth consecutive year.

The international confederation of medical associations urged in an open letter to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that Taiwan be granted observer status in the annual assembly, which will take place May 22-28.

The WMA made a case for “opening the doors of the United Nations bodies” to those supporting peaceful cooperation at a time when some world leaders seem to be increasingly using “aggression” as a means to solve problems, it stated.

The organization also lobbied for Taiwan’s inclusion in WHO-related events and technical meetings, as well as the International Health Regulations (IHR), so the country can contribute to the global health network in a meaningful way.

Despite expressions of support from many countries, Taiwan has failed to be invited to the annual assembly since 2017 due to Chinese interference. The WMA passed a resolution last October supporting Taiwan's participation, and earlier this month U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian McKeon personally pitched Taiwan’s participation to the WHO chief.

WMA's open letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (CNA image)
