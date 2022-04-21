Taiwan test-fires missiles on east, west coasts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Chung Shang Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) test-fired two missiles at Jiupeng military base in Pingtung County and Chenggong Township in Taitung County on Wednesday night (April 20) .

Missile firings were scheduled for April 20, 21, and 22 between 7:40 p.m. and 9:10 p.m., according to a recent notice released by the NCSIST. The institute did not put a cap on maximum altitude for the launches and did not disclose what type of missiles were being tested, CNA reported.

At 7:40 p.m., one missile was launched from Jiupeng military base, and another was fired from Chenggong Township shortly after.

According to a Ministry of National Defense (MND) report, the military plans to mass-produce various types of domestically-made weapons, including the Sky Sword II, Sky Bow III, Hsiung Feng III, Hsiung Feng II, Hsiung Sheng, and Wan Chien missiles, in response to the increasing military threat from China.

The Hsiung Sheng missile in particular has garnered a lot of public attention. It is an extended-range variant of the Hsiung Feng IIE cruise missile with an estimated range of 1,000-1,200 kilometers that would allow it to reach far beyond China’s coastline, according to the MND.

Additionally, the Taiwan Navy monitored a Chinese missile frigate as it was heading south about 47 miles east of Chenggong Township at 8 a.m. Thursday morning (April 21).