Dodgers beat Braves 5-1, take 2 of 3 vs World Series champs

By BETH HARRIS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/21 06:05
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates after his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wedne...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, ...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, is forced out at second base by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson after a ground ball by Trea Turner...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger follows through on an RBI triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, ...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, smiles next to Mookie Betts after Freeman's two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game ag...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin tossed six shutout innings, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 Wednesday to take two of three from the defending World Series champions.

The only hit allowed by Gonsolin was Manny Piña’s slow bouncer to the right side leading off the sixth. Second baseman Max Muncy was shifted, and his throw to the bag was a tick slow.

Mitch White gave up consecutive doubles to Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna with two outs in the ninth.

Gonsolin (1-0) went six shutout innings for the third time in his big league career and first in two years. The right-hander struck out three and walked three. He spent much of last season rehabbing his right shoulder. He started 13 of 15 games and had a 3.23 ERA.

Freeman went 3 of 4 against his former team to close out an emotional reunion.

He visited with his old teammates in their clubhouse before the series opener, reminiscing about winning the Braves' first World Series title since 1995. Freeman became a free agent and thought he'd be back with the only team he'd ever known, but the Braves signed first baseman Olson. That paved the way for Freeman to return to his Southern California roots on a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers.

Freeman's line-drive homer to right gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead, a 112.3 mph drive that was his second-hardest-hit home run since Statcast started tracking in 2015. He added singles in the fifth and seventh.

Freeman made a sparkling defensive play on Ozzie Albies' groundout to first opening the game. The Dodgers turned three double plays, including two behind Gonsolin.

Edwin Ríos homered leading off the fifth. His first of the season landed several rows up in the right-field pavilion and extended the Dodgers' lead to 3-0.

Cody Bellinger went 2 for 4 with a strikeout in another sign he's coming out of the offensive slump that has dogged him since last season. His triple to the right-field corner in the sixth drove in Will Smith, who walked, and chased Charlie Morton (1-2).

Morton gave up four runs, six hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: INF Austin Riley was placed on paternity leave. ... INF Travis Demeritte was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Dodgers: LHP Andrew Heaney (left shoulder discomfort) went on the IL after a solid start to the season. ... INF-OF Zach McKinstry was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and is on the taxi squad. He'll likely travel with the team to San Diego. ... INF-OF Gavin Lux had a second straight day off because of back tightness. He is to return to the lineup Friday.

UP NEXT

Braves: Host Miami in a three-game series starting Friday.

Dodgers: Open a six-game trip Friday at San Diego.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-21 07:38 GMT+08:00

