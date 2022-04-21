Richarlison's late equalizer boosts Everton's survival hopes

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Richarlison scored an equalizer in the second minute of stoppage time as Everton drew 1-1 with Leicester to move four points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone on Wednesday.

Harvey Barnes' fifth-minute goal looked set to win the game for Leicester and leave Everton in the sights of third-to-last Burnley, which plays Southampton on Thursday.

But in Everton's final attack at Goodison Park, the ball reached Richarlison via Dele Alli and Salomon Rondon, and the Brazil international converted the chance.

Goodison Park continues to be something of a stronghold for Everton under Frank Lampard, with the team only losing two of its last eight games there.

Burnley can still move to within a point of Everton by beating Southampton.

Leicester's priority is Europe in the final few weeks of the season, with the team progressing to the semifinals of the Europa Conference League. Still, Brendan Rodgers fielded a full-strength lineup against Everton and its front three combined for the goal.

James Maddison crossed from the right, Kelechi Iheanacho got the faintest touch that was deflected out to Barnes, and the winger turned the ball home from the edge of the six-yard box.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports