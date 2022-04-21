Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Richarlison's late equalizer boosts Everton's survival hopes

By Associated Press
2022/04/21 04:52
Everton's Richarlison retrieves the ball after scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leicester City...
Everton's Richarlison reacts after a missed chance to score during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park...

Everton's Richarlison retrieves the ball after scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leicester City...

Everton's Richarlison reacts after a missed chance to score during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Richarlison scored an equalizer in the second minute of stoppage time as Everton drew 1-1 with Leicester to move four points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone on Wednesday.

Harvey Barnes' fifth-minute goal looked set to win the game for Leicester and leave Everton in the sights of third-to-last Burnley, which plays Southampton on Thursday.

But in Everton's final attack at Goodison Park, the ball reached Richarlison via Dele Alli and Salomon Rondon, and the Brazil international converted the chance.

Goodison Park continues to be something of a stronghold for Everton under Frank Lampard, with the team only losing two of its last eight games there.

Burnley can still move to within a point of Everton by beating Southampton.

Leicester's priority is Europe in the final few weeks of the season, with the team progressing to the semifinals of the Europa Conference League. Still, Brendan Rodgers fielded a full-strength lineup against Everton and its front three combined for the goal.

James Maddison crossed from the right, Kelechi Iheanacho got the faintest touch that was deflected out to Barnes, and the winger turned the ball home from the edge of the six-yard box.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-21 06:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine