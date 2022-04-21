Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Reds catcher Stephenson placed on 7-day concussion list

By Associated Press
2022/04/21 04:24
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, left, tags out San Diego Padres' Luke Voit, trying to score from first off a double by Jurickson Profar duri...
A Cincinnati Reds official examines catcher Tyler Stephenson, after he was injured tagging out San Diego Padres' Luke Voit at home during the first in...

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, left, tags out San Diego Padres' Luke Voit, trying to score from first off a double by Jurickson Profar duri...

A Cincinnati Reds official examines catcher Tyler Stephenson, after he was injured tagging out San Diego Padres' Luke Voit at home during the first in...

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was placed on the seven-day concussion list a day after a home plate collision with Luke Voit of the San Diego Padres.

Mark Kolozsvary was recalled from the taxi squad to take Stephenson's roster spot. Aramis Garcia started at catcher in Wednesday's series finale.

Stephenson was knocked out of Tuesday night's game after a first-inning collision. Voit slammed into Stephenson’s head as he slid into the plate while trying to score from first on Jurickson Profar’s double. Stephenson held onto the ball for the out but was on the ground for several minutes. He was able to walk to the dugout.

Stephenson became the 13th Reds player placed on the injured list.

Leadoff hitter and second baseman Jonathan India was placed on the IL on Tuesday. Outfielder Tyler Naquin and infielder Mike Moustakas were placed on the IL earlier in the series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-21 06:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine