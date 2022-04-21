Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/21 03:15
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 19 cents to $102.75 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 45 cents to $106.80 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 3 cents to $3.28 a gallon. May heating oil rose 11 cents to $3.97 a gallon. May natural gas fell 24 cents to $6.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $3.40 to $1,955.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 12 cents to $25.27 an ounce and May copper fell 7 cents to $4.65 a pound.

The dollar fell to 127.80 Japanese yen from 128.77 yen. The euro rose to $1.0842 from $1.0790.

Updated : 2022-04-21 04:34 GMT+08:00

