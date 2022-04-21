Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Miller, Quantrill, Castro on Guardians' COVID-19 list

By BRIAN DULIK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/21 01:18
Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller high-fives teammates after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati...

Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller high-fives teammates after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati...

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians placed three players on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, including major league batting leader Owen Miller.

Right-handed starter Cal Quantrill and righty reliever Anthony Castro also tested positive for the virus and were moved to the IL prior to Cleveland’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.

Miller, a first baseman, leads the big leagues with a .500 average and a 1.509 OPS.

“They all feel fine,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “That’s good, but it’s frustrating.”

Francona said each player reported symptoms and underwent tests Tuesday. They immediately entered health and safety protocols once the diagnosis was made.

First baseman Yu Chang, who was placed on the IL for undisclosed reasons on April 15, was confirmed by Francona to have tested positive for COVID.

“I don’t know that we’re out of the woods yet,” Francona said. “I hope we are, but we don’t know yet. Unfortunately in a clubhouse, there is a lot of close contact.”

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-21 03:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official