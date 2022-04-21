Alexa
Yellen, Ukraine official walk out of Russia's G-20 remarks

By FATIMA HUSSEIN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/21 01:15
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks to the Atlantic Council, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks to the Atlantic Council, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko walked out of a Group of 20 meeting Wednesday as Russia's representative started talking.

Several finance ministers and central bank governors also left the room, according an official familiar with the meetings, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event was not public. Some ministers and central bank governors who attended the meeting virtually turned their cameras off when the Russia representative spoke, the person said.

The incident came amid the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, in which finance heads gather to tackle the world's most pressing issues. The brutal effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine have taken center stage, and Treasury officials said earlier this week that Yellen would try to avoid contact with Russian officials who plan to attend some Group of 20 events virtually.

President Joe Biden has said that Russia should not remain a member of the G-20, an international body of the world's biggest economies that promotes economic cooperation between countries.

