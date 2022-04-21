Alexa
Chinese man gets 20 years in Rwanda for whipping a local man

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/21 01:11
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A court in Rwanda sentenced a Chinese businessman to 20 years in prison for torture after he was filmed beating a local man last year.

Sun Shujun had been accused of beating his workers in a case that drew attention because he was filmed whipping a man tethered to a pole on the ground.

A Rwandan man, Renzaho Alexis, was sentenced to 12 years for his alleged role as an accomplice in the beatings.

The Chinese embassy in Rwanda acknowledged Tuesday's verdict in a statement Wednesday urging Chinese citizens living in Rwanda to abide by local laws.

“Meanwhile, the embassy calls for the case to be handled appropriately in a rational, fair and just manner and requests the legitimate rights of the Chinese citizens to be properly protected,” the statement said.

Shujun’s victims are reported to have been former workers at a mine he operated in the rural Rutsiro district. They had been reportedly accused of theft.

He was arrested after the video of him beating a man, including on the head, was widely shared in August. He was later released on bail.

Rwanda courts spokesman Harrison Mutabazi said the convict has a right to appeal to a higher court.

