Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: Man shot performer who scared group at haunted house

By Associated Press
2022/04/21 00:26
Police: Man shot performer who scared group at haunted house

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A performer who scared a group at a South Carolina haunted house was shot by a man who said he thought he was grabbing a prop gun as part of the experience, police said.

The employee at the Zombie Experience at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in Myrtle Beach was hit in the shoulder and survived, authorities said.

The man told investigators the group fell to the ground after the performer scared them Saturday and he felt a gun hit his foot, Myrtle Beach Police said in a statement on Facebook.

The man thought the gun was not real and was part of the experience and fired twice, police said.

The performer spoke at the suspect's bond hearing and said the man looked at him before firing and since the shooting, he is struggling to work and can't sleep.

So far, the man has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor because he gave the gun to a 15-year-old after firing it even through he was told it was real, authorities said.

Police said they are still trying to determine where the gun came from and additional charges are likely.

Updated : 2022-04-21 02:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official