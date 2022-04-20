China ratifies international forced labor conventions

China has ratified two separated international conventions against forced labor, lawmakers announced on Wednesday.

The National People's Congress approved the ratification of the International Labor Organization's (ILO) 1930 Forced Labor Convention, and the 1957 Abolition of Forced Labor Convention, according to an announcement from the top legislature.

According to the ILO, nations that ratify the two conventions must avoid using and must suppress any form of forced or compulsory labor. They should also work to secure the "immediate and complete abolition" of such labor.

The ratification of these conventions were one of the European Union's prerequisites to confirm a bilateral investment agreement signed at the end of 2020, which fell through due to human rights concerns.

The United States has blocked imports from China that are believed to have been the result of forced labor.

Criticism over Xinjiang forced labor

China has faced significant international criticism over the use of forced labor in Xinjiang province as well as general human rights abuses in the region.

In its February reported, the ILO heavily criticized China. The United Nations agency expressed "deep concern" over the treatment of minorities, and allegations that Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities were systematically being forced to work in agriculture.

More than one million Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities are estimated to have been locked up in "re-education camps." China claims they are education centers meant to stamp out Islamic extremism.

The United States and others say they are part of a network of genocide and crimes against humanity.

China is expecting a long-delayed visit from UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet in May, including a trip to Xinjiang.

