Wednesday At Novak Tennis Center Belgrade Purse: €597,900 Surface: Red clay BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Serbia Open at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Karen Khachanov (3), Russia, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, walkover.

Miomir Kecmanovic (7), Serbia, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (3), Australia, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 2-6, 6-1, 10-8.