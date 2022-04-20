All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|66
|36
|20
|4
|6
|82
|194
|173
|Charlotte
|70
|40
|24
|5
|1
|86
|230
|195
|Springfield
|71
|39
|23
|6
|3
|87
|216
|216
|WB/Scranton
|71
|34
|29
|4
|4
|76
|200
|208
|Hershey
|73
|33
|30
|6
|4
|76
|195
|199
|Bridgeport
|70
|30
|29
|7
|4
|71
|207
|221
|Hartford
|69
|30
|31
|6
|2
|68
|195
|218
|Lehigh Valley
|71
|27
|30
|9
|5
|68
|186
|224
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|68
|40
|19
|8
|1
|89
|234
|191
|Laval
|67
|37
|24
|4
|2
|80
|230
|211
|Syracuse
|70
|36
|25
|7
|2
|81
|219
|218
|Belleville
|68
|37
|27
|4
|0
|78
|205
|203
|Rochester
|72
|36
|27
|6
|3
|81
|242
|260
|Toronto
|66
|35
|27
|3
|1
|74
|220
|220
|Cleveland
|71
|25
|33
|8
|5
|63
|190
|250
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|71
|46
|15
|5
|5
|102
|241
|182
|Manitoba
|67
|38
|22
|5
|2
|83
|204
|192
|Milwaukee
|72
|37
|26
|5
|4
|83
|220
|215
|Rockford
|66
|35
|26
|4
|1
|75
|202
|201
|Iowa
|68
|31
|28
|5
|4
|71
|195
|197
|Texas
|68
|28
|28
|6
|6
|68
|208
|226
|Grand Rapids
|71
|31
|32
|6
|2
|70
|192
|219
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|63
|43
|14
|4
|2
|92
|230
|171
|Ontario
|64
|40
|15
|5
|4
|89
|249
|201
|Colorado
|65
|37
|21
|4
|3
|81
|230
|197
|Abbotsford
|63
|36
|21
|5
|1
|78
|215
|177
|Bakersfield
|63
|33
|20
|5
|5
|76
|207
|185
|Henderson
|65
|32
|28
|4
|1
|69
|194
|197
|San Diego
|63
|27
|31
|3
|2
|59
|185
|204
|Tucson
|63
|21
|36
|5
|1
|48
|170
|253
|San Jose
|65
|20
|39
|4
|2
|46
|195
|276
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Cleveland 4, Utica 3
Providence 5, Lehigh Valley 4
Rochester 3, Springfield 2
WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 0
Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 2
Rockford 4, Chicago 3
Henderson 3, San Diego 2
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 5 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.