All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 66 36 20 4 6 82 194 173 Charlotte 70 40 24 5 1 86 230 195 Springfield 71 39 23 6 3 87 216 216 WB/Scranton 71 34 29 4 4 76 200 208 Hershey 73 33 30 6 4 76 195 199 Bridgeport 70 30 29 7 4 71 207 221 Hartford 69 30 31 6 2 68 195 218 Lehigh Valley 71 27 30 9 5 68 186 224

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 68 40 19 8 1 89 234 191 Laval 67 37 24 4 2 80 230 211 Syracuse 70 36 25 7 2 81 219 218 Belleville 68 37 27 4 0 78 205 203 Rochester 72 36 27 6 3 81 242 260 Toronto 66 35 27 3 1 74 220 220 Cleveland 71 25 33 8 5 63 190 250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 71 46 15 5 5 102 241 182 Manitoba 67 38 22 5 2 83 204 192 Milwaukee 72 37 26 5 4 83 220 215 Rockford 66 35 26 4 1 75 202 201 Iowa 68 31 28 5 4 71 195 197 Texas 68 28 28 6 6 68 208 226 Grand Rapids 71 31 32 6 2 70 192 219

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 63 43 14 4 2 92 230 171 Ontario 64 40 15 5 4 89 249 201 Colorado 65 37 21 4 3 81 230 197 Abbotsford 63 36 21 5 1 78 215 177 Bakersfield 63 33 20 5 5 76 207 185 Henderson 65 32 28 4 1 69 194 197 San Diego 63 27 31 3 2 59 185 204 Tucson 63 21 36 5 1 48 170 253 San Jose 65 20 39 4 2 46 195 276

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Utica 3

Providence 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Rochester 3, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 0

Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 2

Rockford 4, Chicago 3

Henderson 3, San Diego 2

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Rochester, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.