American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/20 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 6 5 .545 _
New York 6 5 .545 _
Toronto 6 5 .545 _
Tampa Bay 6 6 .500 ½
Baltimore 3 8 .273 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 3 .667 _
Cleveland 4 5 .444 2
Kansas City 4 5 .444 2
Detroit 4 6 .400
Minnesota 4 7 .364 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 _
Oakland 7 5 .583 _
Houston 6 5 .545 ½
Seattle 6 5 .545 ½
Texas 2 8 .200 4

___

Tuesday's Games

Boston 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 2

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Oakland 2, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Oakland, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 0-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-21 00:02 GMT+08:00

