|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|32
|23
|7
|2
|83
|22
|76
|Man City
|31
|23
|5
|3
|72
|20
|74
|Chelsea
|30
|18
|8
|4
|64
|23
|62
|Tottenham
|32
|18
|3
|11
|56
|38
|57
|Arsenal
|31
|17
|3
|11
|45
|37
|54
|Man United
|33
|15
|9
|9
|52
|48
|54
|West Ham
|33
|15
|7
|11
|52
|43
|52
|Wolverhampton
|32
|15
|4
|13
|33
|28
|49
|Leicester
|30
|11
|7
|12
|46
|50
|40
|Brighton
|32
|9
|13
|10
|29
|37
|40
|Brentford
|33
|11
|6
|16
|41
|49
|39
|Southampton
|32
|9
|12
|11
|38
|52
|39
|Crystal Palace
|31
|8
|13
|10
|43
|40
|37
|Newcastle
|32
|9
|10
|13
|36
|55
|37
|Aston Villa
|31
|11
|3
|17
|42
|46
|36
|Leeds
|32
|8
|9
|15
|38
|68
|33
|Everton
|30
|8
|4
|18
|33
|52
|28
|Burnley
|31
|4
|13
|14
|26
|45
|25
|Watford
|32
|6
|4
|22
|30
|62
|22
|Norwich
|32
|5
|6
|21
|22
|66
|21
___
Tottenham 0, Brighton 1
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United 3, Norwich 2
Southampton 1, Arsenal 0
Watford 1, Brentford 2
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 2, Leicester 1
West Ham 1, Burnley 1
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Liverpool 4, Man United 0
Everton vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Burnley vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|42
|26
|8
|8
|98
|37
|86
|Bournemouth
|41
|22
|11
|8
|65
|35
|77
|Huddersfield
|43
|20
|13
|10
|58
|45
|73
|Luton Town
|43
|20
|11
|12
|61
|47
|71
|Nottingham Forest
|41
|20
|10
|11
|65
|37
|70
|Sheffield United
|43
|18
|12
|13
|55
|44
|66
|Millwall
|43
|17
|14
|12
|48
|42
|65
|Blackburn
|43
|17
|12
|14
|53
|45
|63
|Middlesbrough
|42
|18
|9
|15
|52
|44
|63
|QPR
|43
|18
|9
|16
|58
|55
|63
|Coventry
|43
|17
|11
|15
|58
|56
|62
|West Brom
|43
|16
|12
|15
|47
|45
|60
|Swansea
|42
|16
|11
|15
|53
|58
|59
|Stoke
|43
|16
|10
|17
|54
|48
|58
|Preston
|43
|14
|16
|13
|44
|50
|58
|Blackpool
|42
|15
|11
|16
|51
|50
|56
|Cardiff
|42
|14
|7
|21
|48
|64
|49
|Bristol City
|43
|13
|10
|20
|54
|74
|49
|Hull
|43
|13
|8
|22
|37
|48
|47
|Birmingham
|43
|11
|12
|20
|46
|70
|45
|Reading
|43
|13
|8
|22
|54
|82
|41
|Peterborough
|43
|8
|10
|25
|38
|83
|34
|Derby
|43
|13
|13
|17
|42
|49
|31
|Barnsley
|42
|6
|12
|24
|31
|62
|30
___
Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Birmingham 2, Coventry 4
Bournemouth 0, Middlesbrough 0
Hull 2, Cardiff 1
Peterborough 2, Blackburn 1
Preston 1, Millwall 1
Stoke 0, Bristol City 1
Swansea 1, Barnsley 1
West Brom 2, Blackpool 1
Sheffield United 1, Reading 2
Huddersfield 2, QPR 2
Derby 2, Fulham 1
Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 2
Reading 4, Swansea 4
QPR 1, Derby 0
Millwall 2, Hull 1
Coventry 0, Bournemouth 3
Cardiff 0, Luton Town 1
Blackpool 6, Birmingham 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2
Bristol City 1, Sheffield United 1
Nottingham Forest 4, West Brom 0
Fulham 3, Preston 0
Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Blackburn, 2:30 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|43
|26
|10
|7
|76
|40
|88
|Rotherham
|43
|25
|8
|10
|65
|31
|83
|Milton Keynes Dons
|44
|24
|11
|9
|71
|44
|83
|Sheffield Wednesday
|43
|22
|13
|8
|71
|46
|79
|Plymouth
|44
|23
|10
|11
|67
|42
|79
|Wycombe
|44
|21
|14
|9
|72
|50
|77
|Sunderland
|43
|22
|11
|10
|72
|51
|77
|Oxford United
|44
|22
|9
|13
|80
|56
|75
|Portsmouth
|43
|18
|13
|12
|61
|44
|67
|Bolton
|44
|19
|10
|15
|68
|54
|67
|Ipswich
|44
|17
|15
|12
|62
|45
|66
|Cambridge United
|44
|15
|12
|17
|53
|67
|57
|Charlton
|44
|16
|8
|20
|53
|55
|56
|Cheltenham
|44
|13
|16
|15
|63
|76
|55
|Accrington Stanley
|44
|15
|10
|19
|55
|76
|55
|Burton Albion
|44
|14
|11
|19
|50
|63
|53
|Shrewsbury
|44
|12
|14
|18
|47
|46
|50
|Lincoln
|44
|13
|10
|21
|52
|60
|49
|Morecambe
|44
|10
|12
|22
|57
|85
|42
|Gillingham
|44
|8
|16
|20
|34
|64
|40
|Fleetwood Town
|43
|8
|15
|20
|57
|74
|39
|AFC Wimbledon
|44
|6
|18
|20
|45
|70
|36
|Doncaster
|44
|9
|7
|28
|34
|81
|34
|Crewe
|44
|7
|7
|30
|35
|80
|28
___
Burton Albion 0, Wigan 0
Portsmouth 3, Rotherham 0
Portsmouth 3, Lincoln 2
Wycombe 2, Plymouth 0
Sunderland 3, Shrewsbury 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Oxford United 3
Doncaster 1, Bolton 2
Crewe 3, AFC Wimbledon 1
Cheltenham 2, Gillingham 2
Charlton 2, Morecambe 3
Accrington Stanley 0, Burton Albion 0
Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0
Wigan 1, Cambridge United 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Shrewsbury 3, Doncaster 3
Plymouth 0, Sunderland 0
Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1
Lincoln 3, Cheltenham 0
Gillingham 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Bolton 3, Accrington Stanley 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Wycombe 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Crewe 0
Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Cambridge United 0, Charlton 2
Burton Albion 2, Rotherham 0
Ipswich 2, Wigan 2
Sunderland vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7:30 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Charlton, 7:30 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 7:30 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.
Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 7:30 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley, 7:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|42
|23
|13
|6
|71
|37
|82
|Exeter
|42
|21
|14
|7
|60
|38
|77
|Port Vale
|43
|21
|12
|10
|65
|42
|75
|Northampton
|43
|21
|10
|12
|52
|34
|73
|Bristol Rovers
|43
|21
|10
|12
|60
|46
|73
|Sutton United
|42
|20
|10
|12
|63
|48
|70
|Tranmere
|43
|19
|12
|12
|50
|38
|69
|Mansfield Town
|42
|20
|9
|13
|59
|48
|69
|Salford
|43
|18
|12
|13
|54
|39
|66
|Newport County
|43
|18
|12
|13
|64
|53
|66
|Swindon
|42
|18
|11
|13
|67
|52
|65
|Crawley Town
|42
|17
|9
|16
|53
|56
|60
|Leyton Orient
|43
|13
|16
|14
|58
|42
|55
|Hartlepool
|43
|14
|11
|18
|43
|58
|53
|Rochdale
|43
|11
|17
|15
|46
|53
|50
|Walsall
|43
|13
|11
|19
|43
|55
|50
|Carlisle
|43
|13
|11
|19
|37
|56
|50
|Bradford
|43
|11
|16
|16
|45
|53
|49
|Colchester
|43
|12
|12
|19
|42
|57
|48
|Harrogate Town
|43
|12
|11
|20
|58
|72
|47
|Barrow
|42
|9
|14
|19
|40
|50
|41
|Stevenage
|42
|9
|14
|19
|38
|62
|41
|Oldham
|43
|9
|10
|24
|42
|68